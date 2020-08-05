U.S. Senate race candidates will face off at AARP Virginia’s People’s Debate

Dr. Daniel Gade and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at The People’s Debate, which will be offered to television stations statewide as well as live-streamed.

“Voters need an opportunity to hear directly from candidates on critically important issues impacting their health care and economic security,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “The People’s Debate will let them do that.”

AARP Virginia’s media partner for The People’s Debate is Richmond’s WTVR-CBS 6. AARP Virginia and CBS 6 will select a journalist to serve as moderator.

“The issues important to older voters are just as important to people of all ages,” Dau said. “We are grateful that Dr. Gade and Sen. Warner will participate in The People’s Debate to discuss their positions with voters all across Virginia.”

The People’s Debate, which began in 2006, is Virginia’s oldest and most widely broadcast statewide, televised debate. The 2020 event will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the CBS 6 studio. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a studio audience this year. CBS 6 will distribute the debate to broadcasters statewide in order to make the forum available to voters across Virginia.

Any other potential candidates who, within 45 days of the event, meets eligibility criteria including a minimum of 15 percent voter support in at least one statistically valid poll conducted by news media or another independent organization (free of ties to a political party or candidate), will also be invited to participate.

AARP Virginia has traditionally sponsored The People’s Debate for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. AARP does not endorse or contribute money to candidates, political parties, or campaigns.

With more than 1 million members in Virginia, AARP is the largest organization working on behalf of people age 50+ and their families in the Commonwealth.

