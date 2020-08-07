U.S. Postal Service undertaking significant restructuring on eve of 2020 election
The United States Postal Service is about to undergo some significant change, interestingly, on the eve of the 2020 election, which could impact an expected deluge of mail-in ballots in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This organizational change will capture operating efficiencies by providing clarity and economies of scale that will allow us to reduce our cost base and capture new revenue,” Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy said. “It is crucial that we do what is within our control to help us successfully complete our mission to serve the American people and, through the universal service obligation, bind our nation together by maintaining and operating our unique, vital and resilient infrastructure.”
The new organization will align functions based on core business operations, and though the changes do not necessitate a reduction-in-force, the Postal Service has implemented a management hiring freeze, and will be requesting future Voluntary Early Retirement Authority from the Office of Personnel Management for employees not represented by a collective bargaining agreement.
The timing of the moves is raising the ire of critics including Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA), chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations.
“This is deliberate sabotage to disrupt mail service on the eve of the election— an election that hinges on mail-in ballots. Postmaster General DeJoy should be focused on ensuring delivery standards, not this Trojan Horse reorganization,” Connolly said.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.