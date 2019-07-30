U.S. News ranks UVA as No. 1 hospital in Virginia

U.S. News & World Report has ranked UVA Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia for the fourth consecutive year. The U.S. News 2019-2020 “Best Hospitals” guide also recognizes nine UVA adult specialties among the best in the U.S.

Three specialties are in the top 50 nationally:

Six specialties are rated “high performing,” placing them among the 10 percent nationally:

Based generally on care provided to inpatients ages 65 and older, UVA is also rated “high performing” – the best possible rating – in all nine common procedures or conditions evaluated by U.S. News. Only 57 hospitals nationally were rated high performing in all nine of these procedures or conditions:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Aortic valve surgery

Heart bypass surgery

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Heart failure

Colon cancer surgery

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Lung cancer surgery

“Being recognized as the top hospital in Virginia is an acknowledgement of the hard work demonstrated throughout the organization to provide excellent care and service every day to our patients and the community at large,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, acting executive vice president for health affairs at UVA and chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center. “These rankings also spotlight the specialized care available to patients across Virginia and throughout the United States. We consider it a privilege to serve and meet the needs of the Commonwealth and beyond.”

U.S. News bases its rankings and ratings on factors that include patient outcomes, patient experience, advanced technologies, patient services, physician surveys and accreditations from outside groups such as the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Magnet recognition for nursing care from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. UVA has earned Magnet recognition and is one of 72 NCI-designated cancer centers nationally.

Earlier this year, UVA Children’s was honored in the 2019-2020 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide from U.S. News. Eight UVA specialties were ranked in the top 50 nationally: pediatric diabetes & endocrinology, pediatric neurology & neurosurgery, pediatric cardiology & heart surgery, neonatology, pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery, pediatric nephrology, pediatric urology and pediatric pulmonology.

