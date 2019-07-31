U.S. News ranks Augusta Health a Best Regional Hospital

Augusta Health has been recognized as a Best Hospital in the Shenandoah Valley for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report.

The annual US News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 30th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

Augusta Health was also recognized as a “High Performing Hospital” for CHF (Congestive Heart Failure), Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement. The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in their fifth year, extend the US News mission of providing patient decision support beyond the Best Hospital rankings, and are geared towards complex specialty care.

Hospitals like Augusta Health that earn “High Performing Ratings” are being recognized for care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. “High Performing” is the highest rating US News awards for specialty care.

“This recognition by US News for Augusta Health and for our procedures is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality in a caring community setting,” said William Doherty, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Augusta Health. “It exemplifies our mission in action—improving the health of our community through access to excellent care.”

“We are honored to receive these designations,” added Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, President and CEO of Augusta Health. “For the past five years, we’ve been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals by HealthGrades, and today we’re named a Best Hospital in the Shenandoah Valley by US News & World Report. Our physicians and staff deliver excellent care day in and day out. It’s wonderful to see their professional efforts recognized among the best.”

For the 2019-20 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

“For 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. The Procedures & Conditions ratings were produced by US News analysts.

For more information about the 2019-20 rankings and ratings, please visit the FAQ. The rankings will be published in the U.S. News “Best Hospitals 2020” guidebook (ISBN 9781931469937), available for pre-order now from the U.S. News Online Store and for purchase at other bookstores in mid-September.

