U.S. Navy to send two Knighthawk aircraft for flyover at Virginia Tech-Wake Forest game

Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, 8:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The U.S. Navy will send two MH-60S Knighthawk aircraft to fly over Lane Stadium at the start of Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest.

Coordinated by the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, the flyover is subject to change based on weather and operational requirements. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The aircraft and the 10-person crew are from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22, the “Sea Knights,” based at Naval Air Station Chambers Field in Norfolk, Virginia. The unit’s mission is to deploy helicopter detachments for Navy needs in support of the fleet and national defense.

The crew includes two Hokies: the Sea Knight’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Matt Persiani, who graduated in 2001 with a degree in business information technology and a minor in leadership studies, and Lt. Cmdr. Greg Sherman, who graduated in 2006 with a degree in business management and a minor in leadership studies.

The Knighthawk is a fleet combat support helicopter designed for antisurface warfare, special operations support, personnel recovery, and combat logistics. It is similar in style to the U.S. Army’s Blackhawk aircraft.

Cadets interested in becoming military pilots will be able to meet the crew and see the aircraft on Friday.

The aircraft will fly over the stadium Saturday during the pregame events, while the Highty-Tighties, the Corps of Cadets regimental band, are playing the National Anthem.

Related

Comments