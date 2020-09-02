U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorses Abigail Spanberger for re-election in Seventh District

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed Seventh District Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s candidacy for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation, representing the interests of more than three million businesses and organizations of every size, sector, and region throughout the United States. This week, the U.S. Chamber endorsed Abigail as a “Freshman Friend of Business” and announced their strong support for her campaign.

“In challenging times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders who understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue to Spanberger. “Your continued leadership in Congress will benefit the nation as we combat the coronavirus, work to restore economic growth, and expand opportunities for all Americans.”

“Central Virginia businesses are the economic engines of our communities. In the coming weeks and months, they will play a key role in building a pathway towards the long-term revival of our communities,” said Spanberger. “In Congress, I’ve been proud to be on the side of our region’s small and medium-sized businesses — whether in advocating for expanded trade opportunities through the USMCA or cutting PPP red tape during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. By listening to the needs of our workers and businesses, we can foster an economy that works for all of us and provides new opportunities for the next generation of Virginians. In this moment of economic uncertainty, we need to redouble our efforts to give our businesses the conditions they need to survive and flourish here in Central Virginia.”

Spanberger has consistently been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for her support of Central Virginia businesses and their employees, as well as for her commitment to working with both Democrats and Republicans.

In June, she received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever “Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.”

In June, Spanberger also received the U.S. Chamber’s “Spirit of Enterprise Award” for her support of pro-growth policies.

