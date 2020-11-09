U.S. Chamber praises Biden’s message on masks: Ready to work with COVID-19 Task Force

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today praised President-elect Joe Biden’s message to Americans on the importance of wearing masks and stands ready to work with Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force and public health officials as the country seeks to overcome the pandemic and its devastating economic impact.

“Our public health and economic crises are intertwined. Restoring public health is crucial to revitalizing economic growth,” said Suzanne P. Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “It’s encouraging that one of the President-elect’s first announcements is the creation of a Coronavirus Task Force. Renewing our nation’s commitment to defeat the virus will restore public confidence and encourage American businesses to open and operate safely.”

Clark continued, “As medical evidence has shown, wearing masks in public settings, especially when it is not possible to maintain social distancing, is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19. We have seen businesses step up to help customers and employees feel safe by modeling mask wearing, social distancing, and signage, and we look forward to working with President-elect Biden’s Task Force to help slow the spread of the virus.”

In July, the Chamber sent a joint letter to President Trump, Vice President Pence and the National Governors Association urging them to promote the wearing of face masks. Additionally, at a recent event Chamber leadership urged businesses and local and state chambers of commerce that there are several preventative measures to take to slow the spread and keep our fellow Americans safe:

Wear a mask

Keep your distance

Wash your hands

Get a flu shot

Throughout the pandemic, the Chamber has consistently called for congressional action on coronavirus relief and has helped mobilize the business community to combat the pandemic, helping companies nationwide prepare for the eventual safe, successful, and sustainable reopening of the economy.

The Chamber also provided comprehensive resources for businesses of all sizes seeking guidance on reopening, details on accessing state and federal coronavirus relief, and other expert advice.

As part of the response to the coronavirus, the U.S. Chamber Foundation produced the Path Forward, a series designed to help business and community leaders find the answers they need to execute a responsible reopening strategy and plan for a post-pandemic world.

