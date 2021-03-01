U.S. 29 sinkhole repair will close left southbound lane Tuesday in Albemarle County

Published Monday, Mar. 1, 2021, 6:55 pm

Emergency repairs to a previous sinkhole in the median of U.S. 29 south of Lewis and Clark Drive in Albemarle County will close the left southbound lane of the highway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The sinkhole is scheduled for a permanent repair beginning March 8, but the Virginia Department of Transportation determined that settling of the asphalt surface near the left side of the pavement necessitated the emergency work. On Tuesday the asphalt that has settled will be removed and the area patched to restore a smooth travel surface in the left lane.

A VDOT crew will close the left southbound lane and begin working at 9 a.m., the work should be complete by 3 p.m. Motorists should slow down when approaching the work zone and follow directional signs through the work area.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

