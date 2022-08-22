Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Future Odds For Heavyweight Undisputed Bout
After Oleksandr Usyk successfully defended his three world heavyweight titles on Saturday night against Anthony Joshua, boxing fans around the world are getting excited by the thought of a potential undisputed fight between Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian for all four belts in the heavyweight division.
Both Fury and Usyk are undefeated and you can argue that either man is the best heavyweight in the world, but if the pair do fight next year, we will have one undisputed king of the heavyweight division. Here are some future fight odds from BetOnline for the Fury vs Usyk match-up if it happens in 2023.
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk To Fight Next Year?
A fight that has got the whole boxing world talking is the potential heavyweight match up for the WBC, WBA-Super, IBF and WBO titles between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.
After defeating Anthony Joshua for the second time on Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian was interviewed i the ring after his victory, and said that the Fury fight is the only fight he wants.
The 35-year-old insists that he wants to fight ‘The Gypsy King’ next for all four of the heavyweight marbles, or else not fight at all. Usyk has made his intentions clear that he really wants to fight the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion of the world.
In typical Tyson Fury fashion, he took to Instagram with a video laughing at Usyk and Joshua, claiming he could beat both men on the same night and that Usyk is “easy work” for Fury.
The fight won’t happen this year of course, but a potential match up between Fury and Usyk next year is certainly a mouth-watering prospect.
Lets hope the pair of heavyweight kingpins can agree to the fight, get contract negotiations underway soon and get the fight on for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world!
Whoever wins the potential fight between Fury and Usyk, is most definitely the number one heavyweight of his era, and can retire knowing that nobody could beat him.
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Future Fight Odds
Here are the best odds available for the potential future heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
