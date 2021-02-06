Tyrece Radford update: Traveled with team, not available for today’s game at Miami

Tyrece Radford traveled with the Virginia Tech basketball team to Miami, the school confirmed in a release Saturday morning, but he will not suit up for today’s game.

Radford, a redshirt sophomore, was suspended indefinitely on Jan. 25, a day after he was arrested on DUI and weapons charges.

The case has already been resolved in the legal system, with Radford, under the terms of a plea agreement, receiving a 60-day suspended jail sentence and $1,000 fine, $750 of the fine suspended, on the DUI charge.

The concealed weapon charge has been taken under advisement with dismissal of that charge possible at the end of a 12-month review period.

“We take this matter seriously,” Tech coach Mike Young said in a statement. “We do believe that Tyrece has demonstrated his remorse for his actions and has learned from this situation. We support Tyrece’s efforts and will continue to assist him in getting the help he needs along the way. We are committed to his growth and development as a person, a student-athlete and as a member of our basketball team, that hasn’t changed.

“There is a path for Tyrece to return to competition this week if he upholds the expectations necessary. We will continue to evaluate his situation.”

The 6’2” guard is Tech’s second-leading scorer, at 11.1 points per game, and second-leading rebounder, averaging 6.3 rebounds per contest.

The Hokies won their first two games without Radford in the lineup, including a 65-51 upset of ACC leader Virginia, before losing 83-72 at Pitt on Wednesday.

Story by Chris Graham

