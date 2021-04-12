Types of Bitcoin wallets a Bitcoin trader should know about

Published Monday, Apr. 12, 2021, 1:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Bitcoin is the most popular and well-known cryptocurrency right now. As Bitcoin continues to grow and provides us with more opportunities to make profits, it’s understandable that a lot of people are looking to learn more about the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Even though Bitcoin has seen massive growth in these last couple of months as its price value reached $50,000 for the first time, the cryptocurrency is still known to have a volatile nature. Traders are looking to take advantage of the volatility and price movements as they try to buy Bitcoin when the price is low and then later sell it when the price goes higher. With the help of an automated trading platform or a trading robot, such as the British Bitcoin Profit app (britishbitcoinprofit.org) the process of trading can be made much easier, for both new and experienced traders. But regardless of your trading strategy, whether you want to hold on to the cryptocurrency or not, it is important to find a secure wallet.

Unlike traditional fiat currencies that you can store in your physical wallets, Bitcoin is a form of digital currency and to store it you will need a digital wallet. We are now going to look at some important types of wallets for Bitcoin that you should know about, especially if you are looking to enter the crypto world as a Bitcoin trader.

Bitcoin wallets

Bitcoin wallets are simply software programs that are needed to make Bitcoin payments and receive payments in Bitcoin. Normally, a Bitcoin wallet will have a corresponding Bitcoin address, private and public keys. You will need to use your private key in order to verify and confirm Bitcoin transactions, while you will use the public key to receive payments in Bitcoin.

It is important to remember that you need a Bitcoin wallet if you want to access your cryptocurrency assets and use them. It is very important to make an effort and spend some time choosing a safe wallet as the security of the provider of the wallet is of paramount importance. There are many types of Bitcoin wallets, including hardware, paper, web, mobile, and desktop wallets.

Web wallet

Web wallets can prove to be very helpful if you think that you will need to have access to your Bitcoin wallet on different devices. Moreover, a web wallet is the perfect choice for those who are looking to trade the cryptocurrency online because you can access web wallets from your computer and mobile phone devices. A device and an internet connection is all that you will need to access your Bitcoin wallet. However, it is worth noting that the keys are stored online, on a third-party server. You should choose a secure wallet and a reliable trading platform.

Paper wallet

During the early years of Bitcoin trading, paper wallets were more popular, but today, there are many other options that you might want to consider. A paper wallet software will randomly generate user’s private and public keys, and along with a QR code you will have the keys printed out on a piece of paper. As very sensitive and valuable information is available on a piece of paper, you must make sure that this piece of paper is kept safe.

Desktop wallet

A desktop wallet will be installed on the user’s personal computer, and it is considered to be safer than the other web and mobile wallets. You may need an internet connection if you want to buy or sell the cryptocurrency or trade online, but you can access your Bitcoin wallet on your device without an internet connection. Hence, if you go with a desktop wallet it is important to keep your desktop or computer device protected from hacks and viruses.

Hardware wallet

Hardware wallets are considered to be the safest way of storing Bitcoins. The cryptocurrency is stored offline and as your funds are stored on a separate equipment from your desktop or mobile phone devices, it is a very safe type of wallet. However, you can connect this separate piece of equipment to your device in order to access your cryptocurrency. If you are looking for a long term and safe storage solution, then hardware wallets are perfect.

Mobile wallet

A lot of online businesses and merchants have started accepting Bitcoin as an acceptable payment method and now a lot of people want to have a mobile wallet that allows them to shop quickly and safely. A mobile wallet will be an application on your mobile phone device. There are many different mobile wallets that different providers offer, and they may have different features. It is important to keep your mobile device safe from malware and hacks.

Story by Arooba Masood

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments