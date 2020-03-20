Ty, Kyle, Dre live-tweeting Sunday rebroadcast of 2019 title game

CBS is reairing the 2019 NCAA Championship Game on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT, and UVA stars Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter will take part by live-tweeting throughout the broadcast.

The Big Three will ride again from the UVA Basketball Twitter account, @UVAMensHoops.

You can expect a run of personal thoughts, comments and digs at Hunter because he hardly ever says anything.

The three, of course, moved on to the pro ranks. Hunter is having the most early success, averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Atlanta Hawks, who took him with the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jerome, drafted later in the first round by the Phoenix Suns, is averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 assists per game, and is currently manning the Suns Twitch account and dominating the competition on NBA 2K.

Guy has split time between the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, who took him in the second round of the draft, and the team’s G-League affiliate in Stockton, where he is averaging 21.5 points and 4.8 assists per game, in between posting videos of himself celebrating last-second UVA wins to Twitter.

Story by Chris Graham

