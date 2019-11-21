Ty Jerome update: Rookie status still uncertain with ankle injury

UVA Hoops alum Ty Jerome still has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut as he deals with an ankle injured suffered in the Phoenix Suns preseason.

The latest on Jerome, a first-round pick in 2019, is that he is out of the walking boot that he had been in since his Oct. 21 practice injury, and has been seen at Suns practices working on his shooting.

The latest on Jerome, from Phoenix coach Monty Williams:

“Every day he is closer,” Williams said on Sunday. “We’re cautiously optimistic about seeing him on the floor and taking shots but we still don’t know. When he first did it, I thought it was a normal twist — two or three days and then he’ll be back — and then I found out it was more severe than we thought. It’s just good to see him on the floor getting shots and walking through stuff in drills. We still don’t know. We still have to trust the process. He is a young player and this is his first injury so we’ll know more after this how he heals.”

In four preseason games, Jerome averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 assists and one steal while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.

