Ty Jerome has nice week with NBA’s Phoenix Suns

UVA rookie Ty Jerome had a nice week with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, putting up double-digits in two games off the bench, including a career-high 15 in a loss to Houston on Saturday.

Jerome, a 2019 Virginia Hoops alum, shot 6-of-8 from the floor, 2-of-4 from three-point range and had three assists in 22 minutes in the Suns’ 139-125 loss to the Rockets.

Back on Tuesday, Jerome had 10 points in 19 minutes in a 120-99 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, shooting 4-of-10 from the floor, 1-of-4 from three and registering three assists.

For the season, Jerome, a 2019 first-round draft pick, is averaging 4.7 points and 2.3 assists in 14.3 minutes per game, shooting 34.0 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from long-distance.

Phoenix is off to an 11-18 start and sits two-and-a-half games back of eighth place in the Western Conference.

The Suns were 19-63 in 2018-2019.

