Ty Jerome gets nice minutes, scores 12 in Suns’ blowout win
Ty Jerome scored 12 points in a career-high 23 minutes as the Phoenix Suns posted a 133-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Jerome, a 2019 first-round draft pick out of Virginia, has only been getting time sporadically of late, including just 37 minutes of floor time total in the month of January prior to Tuesday’s blowout win.
He made the most of his garbage-time minutes, going 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range, with three assists and one turnover.
For the season, Jerome is averaging 3.8 points and 1.7 assists in 11.4 minutes per game for Phoenix, which is off to a 20-27 start, and is three games out of the eighth spot in the Western Conference.
That’s a vast improvement over the Suns’ 2018-2019 season that had them finishing 19-65, which was the worst record in the Western Conference a year ago.
Story by Chris Graham
