Two women found dead in Harrisonburg: Suspect in custody

Published Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, 8:20 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg Police Department is currently conducting an investigation and a suspect is in custody related to the death of two individuals who were located in the area of Linda Lane and Country Club Road on Tuesday evening.

The victims, both adult females, were discovered in an undeveloped lot off of Linda Lane. More information regarding the individuals is being withheld at this time until notification of next of kin has taken place.

An individual is in custody related to the ongoing investigation. Charges are currently pending.

HPD will provide more information regarding this incident once the investigation allows. No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437- 2640.

