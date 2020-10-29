Two weekends left in ACC Men’s Soccer: Schedule, news and notes
The 2020 ACC Men’s Soccer fall regular-season has reached its penultimate weekend of action, with four key matches scheduled.
The three Friday matches each will be televised. The 5 p.m. showdown between No. 3 Clemson and No. 2 Wake Forest will air at 5 p.m. on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks. Virginia and Syracuse will play at 8 p.m., also on the Regional Sports Networks. In addition, Virginia Tech takes on Louisville at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
On Sunday, No. 5 North Carolina entertains NC State at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.
Schedule
Friday, Oct. 30
- No. 3 Clemson at No. 2 Wake Forest | 5 p.m. | RSN
- Virginia Tech at Louisville | 8 p.m. | ACCN
- Syracuse at Virginia | 8 p.m. | RSN
Sunday, Nov. 1
- NC State at No. 5 North Carolina | 1 p.m. | ACCNX
Monday, Nov. 2
- Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Friday, Nov. 6
- Virginia Tech at Virginia | 4 p.m. | RSN
- Louisville at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | RSN
- Duke at North Carolina | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Saturday, Nov. 7
- Wake Forest at NC State | 7 p.m. | RSN
News and Notes
- Two weekends remain in the fall regular season. Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest have already clinched berths in the 2020 ACC Championship.
- ACC teams hold four of the five spots in the United Soccer Coaches national rankings this week: Pitt (1), Wake Forest (2), Clemson (3) and North Carolina (5).
- Pitt’s No. 1 national ranking is its first in program history. Prior to this season, the highest ranking Pitt had received was No. 7 on Oct. 9, 2000.
- Pitt leads the nation in scoring at 3.4 goals per game, while Panthers sophomore midfielder Valentin Noel is tied for the national lead in goals with five.
- 17 of the 22 conference games this season (75%) have been determined by one goal or a draw, with 11 of the 22 going to extra time.