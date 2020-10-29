Two weekends left in ACC Men’s Soccer: Schedule, news and notes

The 2020 ACC Men’s Soccer fall regular-season has reached its penultimate weekend of action, with four key matches scheduled.

The three Friday matches each will be televised. The 5 p.m. showdown between No. 3 Clemson and No. 2 Wake Forest will air at 5 p.m. on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks. Virginia and Syracuse will play at 8 p.m., also on the Regional Sports Networks. In addition, Virginia Tech takes on Louisville at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

On Sunday, No. 5 North Carolina entertains NC State at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.

Schedule

Friday, Oct. 30

No. 3 Clemson at No. 2 Wake Forest | 5 p.m. | RSN

Virginia Tech at Louisville | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Syracuse at Virginia | 8 p.m. | RSN

Sunday, Nov. 1

NC State at No. 5 North Carolina | 1 p.m. | ACCNX

Monday, Nov. 2

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, Nov. 6

Virginia Tech at Virginia | 4 p.m. | RSN

Louisville at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | RSN

Duke at North Carolina | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, Nov. 7

Wake Forest at NC State | 7 p.m. | RSN

News and Notes

Two weekends remain in the fall regular season. Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest have already clinched berths in the 2020 ACC Championship.

ACC teams hold four of the five spots in the United Soccer Coaches national rankings this week: Pitt (1), Wake Forest (2), Clemson (3) and North Carolina (5).

Pitt’s No. 1 national ranking is its first in program history. Prior to this season, the highest ranking Pitt had received was No. 7 on Oct. 9, 2000.

Pitt leads the nation in scoring at 3.4 goals per game, while Panthers sophomore midfielder Valentin Noel is tied for the national lead in goals with five.

17 of the 22 conference games this season (75%) have been determined by one goal or a draw, with 11 of the 22 going to extra time.

