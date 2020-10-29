 

Two weekends left in ACC Men’s Soccer: Schedule, news and notes

Published Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, 6:38 pm

acc soccerThe 2020 ACC Men’s Soccer fall regular-season has reached its penultimate weekend of action, with four key matches scheduled.

The three Friday matches each will be televised. The 5 p.m. showdown between No. 3 Clemson and No. 2 Wake Forest will air at 5 p.m. on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks. Virginia and Syracuse will play at 8 p.m., also on the Regional Sports Networks. In addition, Virginia Tech takes on Louisville at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

On Sunday, No. 5 North Carolina entertains NC State at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.

Schedule

Friday, Oct. 30

  • No. 3 Clemson at No. 2 Wake Forest | 5 p.m. | RSN
  • Virginia Tech at Louisville | 8 p.m. | ACCN
  • Syracuse at Virginia | 8 p.m. | RSN

Sunday, Nov. 1 

  • NC State at No. 5 North Carolina | 1 p.m. | ACCNX

Monday, Nov. 2

  • Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, Nov. 6

  • Virginia Tech at Virginia | 4 p.m. | RSN
  • Louisville at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | RSN
  • Duke at North Carolina | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, Nov. 7

  • Wake Forest at NC State | 7 p.m. | RSN

News and Notes

  • Two weekends remain in the fall regular season. Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest have already clinched berths in the 2020 ACC Championship.
  • ACC teams hold four of the five spots in the United Soccer Coaches national rankings this week: Pitt (1), Wake Forest (2), Clemson (3) and North Carolina (5).
  • Pitt’s No. 1 national ranking is its first in program history. Prior to this season, the highest ranking Pitt had received was No. 7 on Oct. 9, 2000.
  • Pitt leads the nation in scoring at 3.4 goals per game, while Panthers sophomore midfielder Valentin Noel is tied for the national lead in goals with five.
  • 17 of the 22 conference games this season (75%) have been determined by one goal or a draw, with 11 of the 22 going to extra time.

