Two-vehicle crash on Seminole Trail takes life of Charlottesville man

Published Monday, May. 16, 2022, 10:21 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A two-vehicle crash on the 1200 block of Seminole Trail on Sunday night has claimed the life of a Charlottesville man.

The driver of one vehicle, 36-year-old Justin Michael Tilghman, of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the 9:21 p.m. crash. Tilghman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to UVA Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...