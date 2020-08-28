Two-vehicle crash in Clarke County takes life of West Virginia woman
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Pike is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County that occurred Friday at 9:53 a.m. at the 6900 block of Route 340.
A 2010 Toyota Prius was traveling south on Route 340 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, struck several mailboxes, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, and collided with a northbound 2021 International tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Toyota, Mary J. Stanley, 74, of Shepherdstown, W.Va., was transported to INOVA Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Stanley later succumbed to her injuries. Stanley was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the International, a 70-year-old male, of Kearneysville, W.Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.