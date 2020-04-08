Two upsets in Round 1 of Ultimate ACC Tournament

Round 1 of the Ultimate ACC Tournament concluded Tuesday with two upsets and two unanimous decision winners.

The Ultimate ACC Tournament seeds all 15 conference schools with each schools best-ever season.

A three-person panel casts a vote on each game to decide which school advances on in the tournament.

The panel consists of Jerry Ratcliffe and Scott Ratcliffe of JerryRatcliffe.com and Scott German of Augusta Free Press.

Tuesday’s match-ups

#13 Miami defeated #12 Clemson with a unanimous 3-0 decision

With little debate, it was apparent the two schools seedings should have been reversed. The common thread from the panelists was that Miami’s 2012-2013 season that garnered both a regular-season and ACC Tournament title was just too much for Clemson’s 1989-1990 team to match.

The win advances the Hurricanes to Wednesday’s second round to face the No. 5 seed Syracuse’s 2002-2003 team.

#14 Boston College defeated #11 Pittsburgh in a narrow 2-1 pick

The Ratcliffe team was adamant that the 2005-2006 BC team was just too talent-laden. The Eagles did have All-ACC first team freshman Tyrese Rice as well as Craig Smith, who finished as a first-team all-conference performer.

Pitt got my nod, as the 2008-2009 Panther team finished with a 31-5 overall record while competing in the rugged Big East.

The panel agreed that the Panthers would have been in serious foul trouble the moment they stepped off the bus with an ACC officiating crew awaiting them!

BC moves on to play No. 6 seed Louisville’s 1985-86 national championship team.

#10 Notre Dame defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech with an easy 3-0 verdict

The nightcap of day one play was as expected an easy decision for the panel.

Notre Dame’s 2014-2015 squad was quite impressive. The Irish won the ACC Tournament in the Greensboro Coliseum with a 10-point win over Duke, in a game that was really not that close. (ND led at the break 41-26.)

The Irish placed three players on the All-ACC Tournament team.

ND lost in the Elite Eight to unbeaten Kentucky.

Tech had a great season, and finished as the No. 16th ranked team in the Associated Press Poll.

Notre Dame faces No. 7 Florida State in Wednesday’s round two action.

Story by Scott German

