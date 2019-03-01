Two state troopers injured in multi-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

Two Virginia state troopers were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County on Friday.

One of the troopers had initiated a traffic stop northbound at the 253 mile marker at approximately 2:35 p.m. During the course of the traffic stop, a Honda traveling north on I-81 lost control and ran off the right side of the interstate.

The Honda struck both the state trooper’s car and the other vehicle stopped on the shoulder.

The impact of that crash caused another northbound vehicle to be involved in the crash.

The crash also resulted in two of the troopers involved in the initial traffic stop to be injured. One of the troopers has been transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The other trooper is being checked out at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

