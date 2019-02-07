Two sought in Augusta County robbery

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with a robbery investigation.

A 19-year-old female in the 400 block of Walnut Hills Road reported that she was attempting to retrieve mail from her mail box at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday when she was approached by two white males who demanded that she turn over her wallet.

The victim complied, and the males subsequently rifled her wallet and made off with cash and other items.

The victim was not injured.

The suspects then fled the area west towards Route 11 in an older-model red Ford pickup truck, with what appeared to be amber or yellow roof warning lights.

Suspect 1 is described as a white male, 25-30 years of age, with brown hair and black shirt.

Suspect 2 is described as a white male, 25-30 years of age, medium height, black hair, and wearing an orange shirt and khaki shorts.

The investigation into this incident continues and anyone with information on this crime is requested to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017

