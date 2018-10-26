Two Six Labs to invest $3.4 million to expand headquarters in Arlington County

Two Six Labs, a cybersecurity and IT company that develops applications for problem solving in the field, will invest $3.4 million to relocate to a new office and expand its corporate headquarters in Arlington County. Two Six Labs will receive funding from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) to support the recruitment and training of 87 new employees who will specialize in machine/deep learning, distributed computing, vulnerability research, and reverse engineering at the new facility.

“Virginia has emerged as a national leader in cybersecurity and cutting-edge technology, and we are thrilled that an innovative cybersecurity company like Two Six Labs has chosen Arlington County as the site of its multi-million-dollar investment and will more than double its workforce in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Creating quality jobs in high-growth sectors is one of my top priorities as Governor, and expansions such as this one demonstrate that our efforts are having a positive impact.”

Two Six Labs designs innovative solutions to complex challenges in cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and tactical mobility. The company empowers its customers’ critical missions, expanding operational capabilities, and bringing new technologies to market. Two Six Labs’ products include PlanX, a battle command system for cyber and electronic warfare, and SIGMA, a radiological detection and threat response system capable of supporting thousands of detectors in real time.

“Two Six Labs’ decision to expand its team will result in 87 new jobs in Virginia’s thriving cybersecurity industry, empowering employees with 21st century skills and contributing to the competitiveness of the Arlington workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Recognized as the nation’s Cyber Capital, Northern Virginia is a hub for pioneering intelligence firms such as Two Six Labs. We look forward to the company’s next chapter in Arlington County and thank Two Six Labs for reinvesting in the Commonwealth.”

“These are exciting times at Two Six Labs, and we are proud to expand our headquarters in the Ballston corridor of Arlington, Virginia,” said President and CEO of Two Six Labs Chris Greamo. “Working closely with our partners and customers, our team of scientists and engineers in Arlington will continue to focus on solving some of the most difficult challenges facing national and homeland security. We have appreciated the opportunity to partner with the Commonwealth and Arlington County to lay the foundation for Two Six Labs’ bright future at this location.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Arlington County to secure the project for Virginia. Funding and services to support Two Six Labs’ employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“The rapid growth of Two Six Labs is a testament to the dynamic tech innovation that is happening in Arlington County,” said Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol. “We are thrilled that Two Six Labs is continuing its expansion in our community, and that this cutting-edge company can take advantage of our highly skilled talent as it grows its workforce. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Two Six Labs as the company continues to thrive here in Arlington.”

“I am pleased that Two Six Labs will expand in the 31st Senate District,” said Senator Barbara Favola. “Arlington is quickly becoming the region’s hub for innovative businesses. This community is close to the nation’s capital, offers a first-class public education, is incredibly diverse, and is home to a highly skilled workforce. It is gratifying to see that Two Six Labs, a company that is at the forefront of solving challenging high-tech security needs, has thrived in its Arlington home. I look forward to many more years of growth and success for Two Six Labs.”

“I’m very pleased Two Six Labs, LLC has chosen to expand its footprint in Arlington County,” said Delegate Patrick Hope. “Arlington is at the center of R&D and innovation in the field of cybersecurity, and Two Six Labs recognizes the strategic importance of this location to its continued success.”

