Two-run eighth lifts Squirrels to win over BaySox

Published Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019, 10:56 pm

Johneshwy Fargas stole his 50th base of the season as part of a two-run eighth inning to lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Bowie Baysox, 2-1, on Sunday in front of 9,354 fans at The Diamond.

With the game tied, 0-0, in the eighth inning, Fargas reached first with a single to put runners on first and third for Richmond (54-84, 31-40). On the first pitch of the Jalen Miller’s at-bat, Fargas swiped second base to record his 50th steal of the season and move into scoring position. The steal moved Fargas past Kelby Tomlinson for the most steals in a single season in Flying Squirrels history.

Miller singled through the left side against Bowie (76-63, 46-25) reliever Francisco Jimenez (Loss, 5-1) to bring in Anyesber Sivira and give Richmond the lead, 1-0. It was Miller’s team-leading 47th RBI of the season. Joey Bart brought in the Flying Squirrels’ second run on a fielder’s choice.

Bart finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI. Over his last 10 games, Bart is batting .472 (17-for-36) with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Garrett Williams (Win, 7-8) allowed an unearned run in the top of the ninth, but stranded the bases loaded by striking out Jesmuel Valentin looking to end the game.

Carlos Sano and Cooper Casad each made their Double-A debuts on the mound. Sano started the game and threw two scoreless innings before Casad blanked the Baysox for four innings of relief.

Zac Lowther struck out nine batters across six scoreless innings to claim the Eastern League lead in strikeouts (154).

The Flying Squirrels finish the series against the Bowie Baysox and complete the 2019 season on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 12:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Spend Labor Day with the Flying Squirrels and celebrate one last day of baseball in Funnville as the team's 10th season comes to a close, presented by Drive Shack. Gates open at Noon.

Dogs are admitted free in Funnville every Monday home game. Please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet (sections 101-103, 203-204 and General Admission first base side).

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

