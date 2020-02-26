Two Route 29 crossovers in Albemarle County to close overnight Thursday

Two median breaks on Route 29 (Seminole Trail) north of the Airport Road/Proffit Road intersection will be closed to traffic overnight Thursday.

The two crossovers, at the northern terminus of Airport Acres Road and at Cypress Drive, are being closed in connection with the new traffic patterns being implemented for the North Pointe development east of Route 29.

After the closures, northbound traffic from both Airport Acres Road and Cypress Drive should turn right on Route 29 to the Airport Road intersection and make a U-turn onto Route 29 north.

Once construction of the North Pointe entrances and crossovers are complete this summer, northbound traffic from Cypress Drive will be able to use the new median crossovers. Northbound Airport Acres traffic will continue to use the southern Airport Acres Road median break.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

