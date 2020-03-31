Two positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waynesboro

The Central Shenandoah Health District has confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases in the City of Waynesboro.

The City of Waynesboro and the Virginia Department of Health advise citizens to stay at home except of essential purposes as outlined in Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order issued March 30.

All three local governments have dedicated website resources to keep the public up to date on the status of facilities and programs and to connect people to the services they need to access, which can be reached at the links below:

City of Waynesboro: waynesboro.va.us/1033/Coronavirus

City of Staunton: staunton.va.us/COVID-19

Augusta County: AugustaCountyVA.gov/covid19

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

CODIV-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. CSHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide the best possible guidance for the community.

For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the CSHD COVID-19 Hotline at 855.949.8378. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

