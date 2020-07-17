Two men charged in July 9 Staunton murder

Two men are in custody charged in the July 9 murder of Bruce L. Williams of Staunton.

Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown, 18, of Fishersville, has been charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Cameron Isaiah Baile, 20, of Norcross, Ga., was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder and is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be forthcoming. The Staunton Police Department received assistance in the investigation and apprehension of the suspects from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisonburg Police Department, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s Regional Task Force in Gwinnett County, and the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

