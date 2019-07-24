Two men arrested on drug, gun charges in Albemarle County

An Albemarle County man and a Buckingham County man are facing drug and gun charges resulting from an ongoing criminal investigation by the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force.

Brandon L. Pelham, 32, of Albemarle, Va., has been charged with one count of Distribution of Cocaine, one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule II substance and one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Armand G. Rodriguez Jr., 33, of Scottsville, Va., has been charged with one count of Distribution of Cocaine, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule II Drug and one Possession/Transportation of a Firearm by a Violent Felon.

On Thursday (July 18), following weeks of investigation, the JADE Task Force was assisted by the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department and DEA with an arrest operation in the 1900 block of Inglewood Drive in Albemarle County. The operation resulted in the arrests of Pelham and Rodriguez, and the seizure of 151 grams of cocaine valued at $6500, 20 grams of marijuana valued at $200, 1.8 grams of methamphetamine valued at $200 and two 9mm handguns.

Both subjects were transported to the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) has been in existence since 1985 as regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department and Virginia State Police.

