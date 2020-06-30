Two local COVID-19 testing events this week

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

There will be two COVID-19 community testing events this week.

Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 4808 S Valley Pike, Harrisonburg

Tuesday, June 30th, 3:00 PM- 6:00 PM

Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona

Thursday, July 2nd,2:00 PM- 5:00 PM

