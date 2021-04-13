Two injured in small plane crash at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

Virginia State Police responded to a report a plane crash just outside the property of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in Weyers Cave Monday evening.

A small private plane with a pilot and one passenger were on board doing touch-and-go landings at the airport when it crashed into a woodline at 7:09 p.m.

Both occupants have been transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The FAA and NTSB have both been notified. The crash remains under investigation.

