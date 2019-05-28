Two from Ohio die in accident on I-64 in Albemarle County

Two residents of Centerville, Ohio, died in a single-vehicle accident at the 129 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on Sunday.

Both the driver, Clyde W. Roberts, 48, of Centerville, Ohio, and passenger, Rochelle R. Shelton, 46, of Centerville, Ohio, died at the scene of the 4:30 p.m. accident.

Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to Virginia State Police.

Roberts was driving a 2004 Nissan Quest west on I-64 struck debris in the travel lane, which punctured one of the vehicle’s tires and caused the driver to lose control. The Nissan ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree in the median.

The crash remains under investigation.

