Two from Liberty named to GCAA/PING All-America Team

Liberty had two of its top golfers named to the 2020 GCAA/PING All-America team.

Redshirt junior Kieran Vincent and sophomore Jonathan Yaun were both named to the GCAA/PING All-America honorable mention team, joining 28 other players on this national list.

With Vincent and Yaun’s selections, the Liberty men’s golf program has had four All-Americans in the last two seasons.

In 2019, current senior Ervin Chang and graduated senior Gabe Lench were named to the GCAA/PING All-America honorable mention team.

Prior to the 2018-19 season, Liberty had only had one All-American in program history. Robert Karlsson was named to the GCAA/PING All-America third team in 2012.

Vincent and Yaun, who were also named to the GCAA/PING All-Region East team last week, posted the top two scoring averages in program history during the shortened season.

Yaun posted a 70.78 season stroke average, playing in all nine of Liberty’s team events it was able to complete before the season was canceled on March 13.

Vincent finished the season with a 71.17 stroke average, playing in six of the team’s nine events. The redshirt junior missed three events during the fall schedule due to an injury.

The previous season stroke average record was held by Karlsson, who finished the 2010-11 season with a 71.28 stroke average.

Yaun finished the season as the top ranked golfer in the ASUN Conference. He was ranked No. 50 in the final Golfstat national rankings and posted a 48-0 head-to-head record against ASUN opponents during the 2019-20 campaign.

The native of Minneola, Fla., played 16-of-27 rounds at par or better (59.3 percent) and tied for the team lead with three top-10 finishes. He also posted seven sub-70 rounds.

Vincent was the second-highest ranked golfer in the ASUN Conference behind Yaun, finishing the year ranked No. 53 in the Golfstat national rankings.

The native of Harare, Zimbabwe, posted a 47-1 record against ASUN opponents, played 10-of-18 rounds at par or better (55.6 percent) and posted five sub-70 rounds.

