Two dead in three-vehicle crash on Route 211 in Page County

Virginia State Police Trooper N. Wakeman is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Page County that took the lives of two people.

The crash occurred at 4:54 p.m. Monday on Route 211 at .1 of a mile east of Bixlers Ferry Road. A 2020 Kia Telluride was traveling west on Rt.211 when the vehicle ran off of the roadway left, across the median and collided head on with an eastbound 2005 Chevy Impala. The impact caused the Kia to strike an eastbound 1999 GMC Envoy.

The driver of the Kia, Jonathan D. Kite, 37, of Elkton, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Kite was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevy, an adult male, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the GMC, a 27 year old female, of Luray, Va., was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police were assisted by the VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team.

