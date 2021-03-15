Two dead in three-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver in Spotsylvania County

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Roberts is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County that occurred Sunday at 6 a.m. along Route 3 a half-mile of a mile west of Route 610.

A 2008 Mercury Milan entered Route3 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Mazda 3 that was traveling in the left lane.

The impact from the Mercury caused the Mazda to collide with a westbound 2012 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling in the right lane.

After the collision, the Mercury caught fire.

The driver of the Mercury, J’haun G. Pendleton, 27, of Fredericksburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

It is unknown if Pendleton was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mazda, Isaac D. Evans, 23, of Locust Grove, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

Evans was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep, a 45-year-old female, of Fredericksburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The female was wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

