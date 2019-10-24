Two dead in Nelson County house fire

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating a fatal fire in Nelson County.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nelson County authorities were alerted to a residential fire in the 1000 block of Hunting Lodge Road in Wingina. Nelson County Fire and Rescue and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The bodies of two deceased individuals were located inside the residence. The remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

