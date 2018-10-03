Two dead in head-on collision in Nelson County

Virginia State Police Trooper J.R. Harris is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m. on Route 60.

A 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck was westbound on Route 60 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on an eastbound 2004 GMC Envoy.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Rodney L. Blair, 52, of Shipman, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver of the GMC, Melissa M. Ellis, 39, of Gladstone, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt. An adult, female passenger was flown to UVA Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The passenger was not wearing a seat belt.

