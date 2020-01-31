Two dead in head-on collision in Madison County

Two men are dead after a head-on crash in Madison County that Virginia State Police are saying may be the result of a medical emergency.

The crash occurred Thursday at 2:05 p.m. on Route 231 at Route 651, and involved a 2002 Dodge Durango that was traveling south when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2011 Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Dodge, Kenneth W. Edmondson, 56, of Kenbridge, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Chevy, Rodney M. Coates, 50, of Banco, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire and Rescue, and VDOT.

