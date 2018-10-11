Two dead in head-on collision in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper G.D. McCoy Jr. is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County that occurred at 4:14 p.m. in the 3200 block of Hermitage Road.

A 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was southbound on Hermitage Road when it crossed the center line and continued into the northbound travel lane. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado swerved to the right to avoid the oncoming vehicle but was still struck almost head-on by the Jetta.

The driver of the Jetta, a 25-year-old Staunton woman, was flown to UVA Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Her front-seat passenger, an adult male, died at the scene. State police are still working to confirm the man’s identity. Neither the driver nor passenger was wearing a seat belt.

There were three children in the backseat of the Jetta. A 6-month-old child was secured in a car seat and was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries. A 5-year-old and a male toddler were not secured in child safety/booster seats. The 5-year-old was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The male toddler died at the scene.

The Silverado’s 49-year-old male driver from Staunton was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

