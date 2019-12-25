Two dead in Christmas Eve crash in Rockingham County
Two people are dead after a Christmas Eve crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 11 in Rockingham County.
A 2014 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Raheel Azhar, 35, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., was traveling north on Route 11 1.4 miles south of Route 765 at 7:10 p.m., attempted a left turn into a gas station, and collided with a southbound 1998 Chevy Tahoe driven by Dustin E. Harlow, 33, of Harrisonburg.
Azhar suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Harlow died at the scene as a result of his injuries, and a passenger in the Chevy, Nancy S. Lambert, 82, of Rockingham, was flown to UVA Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Azhar was charged with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team and VSP’s Motor Carrier Safety Team.
