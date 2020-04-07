Two COVID-19 cases hospitalized at Augusta Health
Well, this is good news, considering the local headlines questioning the readiness of Augusta Health to deal with COVID-19 cases.
The hospital is reporting nine confirmed coronavirus cases in its health system, two of which involve current hospitalizations.
The latest modeling from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, updated on Tuesday, projects Virginia will be at its peak in terms of hospital usage during the COVID-19 outbreak on April 20, when 2,854 of the state’s available 6,581 hospital beds will be in use.
There is no deeper-dive modeling specific to Augusta Health in the IHME projection.
There are 3,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia at this writing, including 14 in the Augusta County-Staunton-Waynesboro area.
Story by Chris Graham
