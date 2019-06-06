Two arrested for cocaine possession in narcotics search in Waynesboro

Two men were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine as a result of an investigation in Waynesboro.

Raquan Markell Barker, 22, of Waynesboro, and Damien Ryequrious Cooper, 19, of Charlottesville, were taken into custody as Waynesboro Police executed a search warrant at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday at a residence at 825 Highland Ave.

Police encountered and detained 10 subjects at the residence while the search warrant was executed.

Both Barker and Cooper were held without bond and transported to Middle River Regional Jail.

