Two arrested, charged in Augusta County break-ins

Published Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020, 7:04 pm

Augusta County authorities made two arrests in a break-in at a Staunton storage facility on Sunday.

The arrests came after an investigation initiated at 11:05 p.m. Sunday, when deputies were dispatched to Staunton Self Storage, located at 616 Lee Jackson Highway, for the report of a suspicious activity.

Deputies received information that several, possibly dozens, of break-ins had occurred over the weekend. Upon arrival, they located a small passenger car that was occupied by a man and woman.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several storage units had been tampered with. Further investigation revealed that the occupants of the vehicle, Arthur Johnson and Jeanette Chambers, had allegedly broke into several storage units and stole assorted items, many of which they were still in possession of.

Johnson and Chambers were arrested and jailed at Middle River on seven counts of burglary.

In furtherance of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and served at a motel in Greenville.

Deputies were able to recover additional stolen property.

Investigators are now working to identify all victims, and piece together a timeline for the rash of burglaries, including some that had been previously reported. Additional charges are likely.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

