TV, streaming for defending national champ UVA men’s lacrosse

ESPN will broadcast 13 UVA men’s lacrosse games this spring on its far-flung networks.

Check your local listings is the important thing to note here, because the games are flipping back and forth from the ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra.

ACC Network Extra is a digital channel that streams live on the ESPN App and available through participating TV providers that carry the ACC Network.

Think: ESPN3, but for the ACC.

Here’s the schedule:

Feb. 8 Loyola – ACC Network

Feb. 15 Lehigh – ACCNX

Feb. 22 Princeton – ACC Network

Feb. 25 High Point – ESPNU

March 1 Air Force – ACCNX

March 8 at Brown – ESPN+

March 19 at Notre Dame – ACC Network

March 28 Richmond – ACCNX

April 2 at North Carolina – ACC Network

April 9 Duke – ACC Network

April 11 Utah – ESPNU

April 18 Syracuse – ACC Network

April 28 VMI – ACCNX

The 2020 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship will also air on the ACC Network and ESPNU. Those games are April 24 (ACC Network) and April 26 (ESPNU).

