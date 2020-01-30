TV, streaming for defending national champ UVA men’s lacrosse
ESPN will broadcast 13 UVA men’s lacrosse games this spring on its far-flung networks.
Check your local listings is the important thing to note here, because the games are flipping back and forth from the ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra.
ACC Network Extra is a digital channel that streams live on the ESPN App and available through participating TV providers that carry the ACC Network.
Think: ESPN3, but for the ACC.
Here’s the schedule:
- Feb. 8 Loyola – ACC Network
- Feb. 15 Lehigh – ACCNX
- Feb. 22 Princeton – ACC Network
- Feb. 25 High Point – ESPNU
- March 1 Air Force – ACCNX
- March 8 at Brown – ESPN+
- March 19 at Notre Dame – ACC Network
- March 28 Richmond – ACCNX
- April 2 at North Carolina – ACC Network
- April 9 Duke – ACC Network
- April 11 Utah – ESPNU
- April 18 Syracuse – ACC Network
- April 28 VMI – ACCNX
The 2020 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship will also air on the ACC Network and ESPNU. Those games are April 24 (ACC Network) and April 26 (ESPNU).
