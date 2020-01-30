 

TV, streaming for defending national champ UVA men’s lacrosse

Published Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, 5:03 pm

UVA AthleticsESPN will broadcast 13 UVA men’s lacrosse games this spring on its far-flung networks.

Check your local listings is the important thing to note here, because the games are flipping back and forth from the ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra.

ACC Network Extra is a digital channel that streams live on the ESPN App and available through participating TV providers that carry the ACC Network.

Think: ESPN3, but for the ACC.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Feb. 8 Loyola – ACC Network
  • Feb. 15 Lehigh – ACCNX
  • Feb. 22 Princeton – ACC Network
  • Feb. 25 High Point – ESPNU
  • March 1 Air Force – ACCNX
  • March 8 at Brown – ESPN+
  • March 19 at Notre Dame – ACC Network
  • March 28 Richmond – ACCNX
  • April 2 at North Carolina – ACC Network
  • April 9 Duke – ACC Network
  • April 11 Utah – ESPNU
  • April 18 Syracuse – ACC Network
  • April 28 VMI – ACCNX

The 2020 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship will also air on the ACC Network and ESPNU. Those games are April 24 (ACC Network) and April 26 (ESPNU).

