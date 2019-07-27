Turner homer lifts Dodgers past Nats in opener

A three-run Justin Turner homer broke a 1-1 eighth-inning tie, and Kenley Jansen eventually shut down the Nats in the ninth in a 4-2 Dodgers win on Friday.

Anibal Sanchez retired 20 straight Los Angeles hitters after struggling through the first, but still trailed 1-0 into the bottom of the seventh, when Washington finally broke through against Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Adam Eaton plated Victor Robles with an RBI single to left, but Gerardo Parra was thrown out at home on the play, leaving the game tied at 1.

Turner went deep on beleaguered Nats reliever Kyle Barraclough, who entered in relief of Tony Sipp (1-2, 4.95 ERA), who had gotten the first two Dodgers hitters out in the eighth, before walking Joc Pederson on a close 3-2 pitch, then giving up a single to Alex Verdugo.

Washington made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth on Jansen, loading the bases with two outs, and scoring a run on a walk to Juan Soto, before Howie Kendrick struck out to end it.

Story by Chris Graham

