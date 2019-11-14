TST Fabrications to invest $4.1 million to expand manufacturing presence in Norfolk

TST Fabrications, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of TST Construction, will invest $4.1 million to expand its manufacturing presence in the City of Norfolk by acquiring the production assets of a sheet metal fabrication business.

Virginia successfully competed with Georgia, Maryland, and North Carolina for the project, which will create 34 new jobs.

“TST Construction has thrived in Virginia since its founding in 2007, and we are proud that this service-disabled veteran-owned business will expand its manufacturing presence in the City of Norfolk,” said Governor Northam. “Attracting and retaining manufacturers remains a key component of our efforts to promote economic growth in all parts of Virginia, and with nearly 280 manufacturers located in the region, Hampton Roads has emerged as a hub for this important industry. We thank TST Fabrications for reinvesting in the Commonwealth, and we stand ready to help facilitate the company’s continued success.”

TST Construction (TST) is a Class A general contractor and a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that provides a variety of specialty construction services including roofing, manufacturing, and defense to its government clients. TST combines innovative solutions and strategic capabilities, effective communication, and intelligence to deliver its projects safer, faster, and within budget.

“TST Fabrications’ decision to expand its presence in the City of Norfolk is a strong testament to Hampton Roads’ robust transportation network, which provides manufacturers of all sizes with excellent connectivity to markets across the United States and internationally,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Port of Virginia and the region’s comprehensive highways, air, rail, and sea services help promote companies’ domestic and global market growth from a home base in Hampton Roads. We look forward to many more years of corporate partnership with TST Fabrications.”

“We are honored to be a part of the Virginia business community,” said Russell Turner, Commander, United States Navy (Retired), CEO of TST Fabrications, LLC. “The TST family of companies are headquartered in Norfolk, and as a result of continued organic growth in support of the Department of Defense and the military community, we are proud to announce these latest additions to the TST team. The region’s close proximity to the military, skilled workforce, and pro-business policies create an amazing environment for manufacturing. We are sincerely grateful to Governor Northam, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and the City of Norfolk. Their support, along with the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, has helped to ensure that we have the resources necessary to expand our manufacturing footprint and set the stage for our next chapter of growth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Norfolk to secure the project for Virginia and will support TST’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“This is an exciting announcement, and I would like to congratulate TST Fabrications on this incredible achievement,” said Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Mayor of the City of Norfolk. “Within the span of 12 years, Russell Turner’s leadership has made TST a recognized industry leader with a demonstrated commitment to our community. We are grateful that Governor Northam and VEDP appreciate the City of Norfolk’s role as the economic engine of a growing regional economy and the value of our dedicated entrepreneurs who are powering this growth.”

“I am thrilled that TST Fabrications, LLC, will invest millions of dollars to expand its facility in the City of Norfolk,” said Senator Lionell Spruill. “The opportunity to create new jobs for our economy is great news for my district.”

“We are very happy to have TST Fabrications, LLC expand here in the City of Norfolk,” said Delegate Joseph Lindsey. “We are proud of our able workforce and business-ready infrastructure and look forward to TST’s continued success in the years to come.”

