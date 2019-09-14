Try Transit Week: Free rides on BRITE Bus Sept. 18
September is a great time to give public transportation a try throughout Virginia, with special giveaways and free rides available during Try Transit Week, Sept. 16-20.
The week-long, educational event is designed to encourage Virginians to reduce their use of single-occupancy vehicles and try a form of public transportation.
The CSPDC is joining with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) and transit operators across the Commonwealth to spread the word about public transportation accessibility and its numerous benefits. Taking transit on a regular basis is a great way for Virginians to help improve the environment. Switching to transit reduces carbon emissions and gasoline consumption
To celebrate Try Transit Week, BRITE transit services will provide free rides all day on Wednesday, September 18th.
Participants who pledge to try transit at http://trytransitva.org/ are automatically entered for a chance to win a year of free transit service from a participating Virginia transit operator, as well as a pair of round-trip tickets aboard Amtrak’s Northeast Regional train.*
For more information about the Try Transit Week promotion, contact Devon Thompson, devon@cspdc.org (540) 885-5174.
*See trytransitweek.org for contest rules and regulations.
