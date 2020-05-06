Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution: Kaine comments

President Trump on Wednesday vetoed Sen. Tim Kaine’s war powers resolution that would prevent further escalation of hostilities with Iran without congressional authorization.

Kaine’s statement on Trump’s move:

“Last year, in President Trump’s State of the Union remarks, he said: ‘Great nations do not fight endless wars.’ But instead of following through on his word, President Trump vetoed legislation that would help avoid unnecessary war in the Middle East. I urge my colleagues to join me in voting to override his veto. Unless there’s a carefully reached consensus in Congress that war is necessary, we should not be sending our troops into harm’s way.”

