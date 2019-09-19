Trump to the homeless: Stop being poor!

The problem with homelessness isn’t that, you know, there are millions without homes, for the myriad reasons that have led them there.

Nope, the problem: it doesn’t look good.

“We have people living in our … best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings … where people in those buildings pay tremendous taxes, where they went to those locations because of the prestige,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on his recent California swing.

“In many cases, they came from other countries and they moved to Los Angeles or they moved to San Francisco because of the prestige of the city, and all of a sudden they have tents. Hundreds and hundreds of tents and people living at the entrance to their office building. And they want to leave. And the people of San Francisco are fed up, and the people of Los Angeles are fed up.”

Yep. Gotta do something about the homeless. Because homeless people are making people who aren’t homeless feel bad.

Oh, and because they’re polluting the environment.

Not making this up, unfortunately.

POTUS said Wednesday that he was going to have the EPA issue a notice of violation against San Francisco because the city’s homeless population had increased ocean pollution “because of waste, including needles going through storm sewers.”

The oil companies he has in charge of the EPA get a free pass for what they’re doing to make our planet uninhabitable, of course.

It’s homeless people dumping needles into the ocean that is the real problem there.

Oh, and they’re making entrances to buildings look bad.

This is what happens when you let your racist grandpa run the country, folks.

Column by Chris Graham