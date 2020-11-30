Trump threatening to veto defense bill over Confederate military base names

President Trump is threatening to veto the FY21 National Defense Authorization Act over a provision requiring the military to rename bases named for Confederate military leaders.

Sounds like the adult thing to do on your way out the door.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is a cosponsor of the Confederate Monument Removal Act, which would remove statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America from display in National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

He’s also the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Warner, naturally, has some pointed thoughts to share on Trump’s latest round of childishness.

“Ongoing reports that President Trump is holding up negotiations on our annual defense bill because of his objections to the renaming of Confederate bases is frankly absurd and downright dangerous,” Warner said. “The defense bill is critical to U.S. national security, authorizing millions for military construction projects, shipbuilding, technology and innovation investments, a pay raise for our servicemembers and many other critical defense priorities. Delays in its passage undermine mission readiness and stability for our servicemembers as they tackle our national security challenges.”

Warner’s Improving Laundering Laws and Increasing Comprehensive Information Tracking of Criminal Activity in Shell Holdings (ILLICIT CASH) Act is included in this year’s defense bill. The bipartisan ILLICIT CASH Act seeks to improve corporate transparency, strengthen national security, and help law enforcement combat illicit financial activity being carried out by terrorists, drug and human traffickers, and other criminals.

“In the midst of a presidential transition, a global pandemic and growing global threats, the President should not be playing politics with our defense bill. The stakes are just too high,” Warner said.

It continues to boggle the mind that people need to point these kinds of things out.

Story by Chris Graham

