Trump, on guns, will continue to do nothing

Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, 12:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

“Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.” This was President Trump, earlier today, telling you what he’s going to do on mass shootings, which is, nothing.

Because, you know, we’d hate to trample on the rights of law-abiding citizens pursuing their constitutional rights.

Both shooters in this weekend’s tragedies, in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, purchased their weapons legally.

Neither had criminal records.

Neither, as far as we know, as far as any of their families, friends, know, had any kind of mental illness.

Hate isn’t a mental illness.

It’s something that certain partisans trade well in. The president is expert level at stoking hate.

(See “send them back,” “lock her up,” et al.)

Trump also promised to do something, though what, we can only imagine, about video games.

Just to be clear: people around the world play video games.

There’s hate … everywhere.

Mental illness is not just an American phenomenon.

Mass shootings, though, are uniquely American.

Wonder why.

Column by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...